Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Sells 326 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,448,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,533,000 after purchasing an additional 234,035 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,307,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,759,000 after purchasing an additional 601,947 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,572 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,213,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,900 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,281,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,151,000 after purchasing an additional 69,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,606,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,051,812. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average of $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $139.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -631.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.