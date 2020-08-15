Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Sells 48 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC cut its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

Amgen stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,417. The stock has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.52.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $778,338. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

