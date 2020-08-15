Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Sells 89 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 0.3% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.20 on Friday, reaching $191.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,501,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,983. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.25 and a 200 day moving average of $163.89. The stock has a market cap of $130.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $193.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.23.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

