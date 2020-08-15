Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Trims Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346,879 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 16.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403,515 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,992,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $446,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,273 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,612,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,585,000 after purchasing an additional 367,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,325,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,371 shares in the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Argus cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.02.

GE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.66. 50,338,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,124,203. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.89.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. General Electric’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

