GINcoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, GINcoin has traded up 89.1% against the US dollar. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GINcoin has a total market cap of $14,030.70 and approximately $1.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,853.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.06 or 0.03661849 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.06 or 0.02573575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00508084 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.00767042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010770 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.98 or 0.00725391 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00060616 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016024 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000307 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin (GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

