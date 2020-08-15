Glassman Wealth Services Has $87,000 Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 25.1% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 209,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 117,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.43. 524,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,452,791. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $48.78. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

