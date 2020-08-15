Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS GLFGF remained flat at $$6.10 during mid-day trading on Friday.
