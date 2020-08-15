Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLFGF remained flat at $$6.10 during mid-day trading on Friday.

Global Fashion Group SA operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company offers fashion, sports, lifestyle, contemporary, and premium collection of products. It also provides trustee, consultancy, and IT services; and online and offline marketing, wholesale, trading, and call center services, as well as operates as a general partner and financial holding company.

