Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

GLP has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Global Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Global Partners in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Global Partners from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE GLP traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.60. 250,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,229. Global Partners has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $441.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $2.79. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Partners will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.4588 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.24%.

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 27,807 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $266,947.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 28.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 17.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 38.9% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. 34.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

