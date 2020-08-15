Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ (GOL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

GOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.21.

GOL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.83. 1,739,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,351. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.29. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 55.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 25.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,028,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 205,641 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 275.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 45,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

