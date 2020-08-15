Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is Retirement Planning Group’s 4th Largest Position

Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 638,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,082 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Retirement Planning Group owned about 0.47% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $39,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 572.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 157.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.09. 197,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,829. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $68.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.04.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.