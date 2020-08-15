Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €58.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €58.33 ($68.63).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HEI traded down €0.76 ($0.89) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €51.50 ($60.59). 573,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion and a PE ratio of -4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €49.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of €48.42. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a one year high of €70.02 ($82.38).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.