Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 2.3% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,734,290,000 after acquiring an additional 539,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,392,000 after purchasing an additional 455,790 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,078,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,753,000 after purchasing an additional 218,682 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,170,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after purchasing an additional 510,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,284,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.63.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

