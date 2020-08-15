GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GPRO. TheStreet downgraded shares of GoPro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GoPro from $2.50 to $3.80 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.71.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. GoPro has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.47.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. GoPro had a negative net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. The business had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GoPro will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GoPro during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in GoPro by 66.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GoPro by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoPro during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

