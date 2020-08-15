GravityCoin Trading 13.6% Lower Over Last Week (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0668 or 0.00000564 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $287,057.24 and approximately $642.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00160402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.10 or 0.01890307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00195310 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000901 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000212 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00129379 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 4,295,154 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

