Green Plains Partners’ (GPP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $12.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GPP. ValuEngine cut Green Plains Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.56. 68,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,750. The company has a market cap of $192.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. Green Plains Partners has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $14.81.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 50.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Plains Partners will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,115,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 109,258 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $546,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 50,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. 22.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

