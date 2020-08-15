Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

GNLN has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Greenlane from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.13.

Shares of Greenlane stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,281. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $318.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.37.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.43). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Greenlane will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $145,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,108 shares in the company, valued at $71,081.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Greenlane by 83.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 60,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 29,011 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the first quarter worth about $48,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 57.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 288,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 105,215 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

