Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Gritstone Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Gritstone Oncology from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.42.

GRTS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 242,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,221. The stock has a market cap of $139.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Gritstone Oncology has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $12.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 85.46% and a negative net margin of 2,966.45%. Research analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRTS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

