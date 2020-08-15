Guggenheim Upgrades MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) to “Neutral”

Guggenheim upgraded shares of MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MSGN. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MSG Networks from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on MSG Networks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MSG Networks in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MSG Networks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.06.

MSG Networks stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,633. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85. MSG Networks has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $605.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.01.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 24.28%. Equities research analysts predict that MSG Networks will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MSG Networks during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in MSG Networks during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MSG Networks during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in MSG Networks during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Networks during the first quarter valued at $127,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

