HC Wainwright Raises Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target to $34.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AUPH. Cowen assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 909,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,694. The company has a current ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 21.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $21.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 43,965.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $53,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

