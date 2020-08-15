HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HC2 Holdings, Inc. is a holding company which seeks to acquire and grow attractive businesses. The company’s operating segments consists of Manufacturing, Marine Services, Insurance, Utilities, Telecommunications, Life Sciences and Other. Its operating subsidiaries consists of Schuff International Inc., is a steel fabricator and erector primarily in the United States and Global Marine Systems Limited, provider of engineering and underwater services on submarine cables. HC2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCHC. ValuEngine raised HC2 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on HC2 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

NYSE HCHC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 147,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91. HC2 has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34.

In related news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis bought 24,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $77,733.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 308,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,619.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 612,634 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $1,874,660.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,848.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,083,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,370 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in HC2 during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HC2 by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HC2 by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 51,555 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HC2 by 9.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 85,680 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HC2 by 27.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

