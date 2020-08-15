HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Earns News Sentiment Score of -1.20

News headlines about HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HDFC Bank earned a media sentiment score of -1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE:HDB traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.06. HDFC Bank has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

