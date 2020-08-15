HempCoin Market Cap Hits $3.44 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and $6,985.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00051564 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,685.49 or 0.98582946 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000542 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00149042 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004777 BTC.

About HempCoin

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 257,981,874 coins and its circulating supply is 257,846,724 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.