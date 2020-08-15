Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HTH. ValuEngine cut shares of Hilltop from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilltop from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Hilltop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of HTH traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.74. 440,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.51. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. Hilltop had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $572.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $258,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 722,037 shares in the company, valued at $14,917,284.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 52.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 66.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Hilltop by 721.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hilltop during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

