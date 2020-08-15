HOLD Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. One HOLD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HOLD has a total market cap of $233,048.88 and approximately $16.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HOLD has traded down 16.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00160647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.41 or 0.01893930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00195735 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000904 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000212 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00128960 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD was first traded on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official website for HOLD is hold.co . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ . HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

