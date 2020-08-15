Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Ashburton Jersey Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,240 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 8.5% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.55. 2,487,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,329,576. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $282.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.19. The company has a market cap of $301.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.78.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

