Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Home Depot by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 27.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $990,364,000 after buying an additional 1,138,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Home Depot by 21.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,387,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,146,000 after buying an additional 774,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.78.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HD traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $280.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,347,718. The firm has a market cap of $301.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $282.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

