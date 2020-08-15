Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $290.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HD. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura increased their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Home Depot from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $265.78.

HD stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $280.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,487,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,579. The company has a market cap of $301.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.11 and its 200 day moving average is $232.44. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $282.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 239,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $52,379,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 276,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

