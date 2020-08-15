Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Home Depot from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.78.

HD traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $280.55. 81,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,347,718. The stock has a market cap of $295.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $282.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $76,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 48,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

