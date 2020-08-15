Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $274.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $265.78.

Home Depot stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.55. The stock had a trading volume of 81,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,347,718. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $282.97. The company has a market capitalization of $295.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

