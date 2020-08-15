Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Upgraded to “Accumulate” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $306.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several other research reports. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.78.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.55. 2,487,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,329,579. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.44. The company has a market cap of $301.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $282.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

