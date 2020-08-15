Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

HTBI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Hometrust Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hometrust Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of HTBI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.09. 16,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,686. Hometrust Bancshares has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $27.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Hometrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

In related news, Director Laura C. Kendall purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $94,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,607 shares in the company, valued at $183,274.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Tyrone Williams purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $27,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,726.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,280 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 40.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

