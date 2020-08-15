Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Cowen began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

NYSE HON traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,836,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,440. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

