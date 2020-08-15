Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Horace Mann Educators from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Horace Mann Educators from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

NYSE HMN traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.68. 133,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,197. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.53. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $48.15.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $314.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.50 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,613,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth $23,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,768,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,129,000 after acquiring an additional 207,584 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,127,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 673,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,630,000 after acquiring an additional 178,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

