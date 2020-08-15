Horiba Ltd (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Short Interest Update

Horiba Ltd (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the April 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 78.0 days.

HRIBF remained flat at $$54.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average is $54.09. Horiba has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $62.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horiba from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

HORIBA, Ltd. provides a range of instruments and systems for automotive research and development (R&D), process and environmental monitoring, in-vitro medical diagnostics, semiconductor manufacturing, metrology, and scientific R&D and QC measurement applications. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, in-use automotive emissions analyzers, driveline test systems, engine test and brake test systems, and intelligent transport systems; and provides engineering consultancy, test services and consultancy, and research and development facility leasing services.

