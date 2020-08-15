HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 224,191 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.05% of HubSpot worth $103,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in HubSpot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $1,829,455.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,264 shares in the company, valued at $153,085,350.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total value of $251,867.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,086 shares of company stock valued at $5,090,985 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUBS traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.81. 1,062,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,653. HubSpot Inc has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $284.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -166.95 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $202.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.74.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

