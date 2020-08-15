iCo Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iCo Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the January 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ICOTF stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.00. iCo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.11.

iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

iCo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat sight and life threatening diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat sight threatening ocular allergies and various systemic disease indications; and Oral AmpB Delivery System that is in pre-clinical stage used for the treatment of systemic fungal infections.

