ILCoin Hits Market Cap of $14.37 Million (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. ILCoin has a total market capitalization of $14.37 million and $464,030.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ILCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24, IDAX and C-CEX. During the last week, ILCoin has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002503 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002418 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000996 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000156 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILCoin (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,498,606,407 coins and its circulating supply is 544,909,987 coins. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Crex24, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, FreiExchange, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

