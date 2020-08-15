Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU) Insider Charles Walker Sells 4,500,000 Shares

Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU) insider Charles Walker sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04), for a total transaction of A$261,000.00 ($186,428.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 12.59, a current ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $132.78 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.03. Imugene Limited has a 12 month low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of A$0.07 ($0.05).

About Imugene

Imugene Limited, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops mimotopes and small molecule drug candidates in Australia. Its lead product is HER-Vaxx, a proprietary HER2 +ve cancer vaccine that stimulates a polyclonal antibody response to HER2/neu receptors, which are expressed on the surface of tumors, including gastric, breast, ovarian, and pancreatic cancers.

