InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InfuSystem updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

INFU stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. InfuSystem has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

In other news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 43,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $459,264.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,384.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Mark Ruiz sold 3,516 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $39,976.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,996 shares in the company, valued at $90,914.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,555 shares of company stock worth $6,231,165 over the last 90 days.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.