Insider Selling: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director Sells $90,270.00 in Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $90,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,019 shares in the company, valued at $663,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AAWW opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $61.66.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.42 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAWW. BidaskClub upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

