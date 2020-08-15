Insider Selling: Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) EVP Sells 1,662 Shares of Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $42,098.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,058,847.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chan Pin Chong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Chan Pin Chong sold 3,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $87,535.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Chan Pin Chong sold 1,600 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $40,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,381. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $150.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KLIC shares. TheStreet raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

