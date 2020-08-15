Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,953,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 677,805 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 4.0% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Intel worth $176,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,022,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $958,938,000 after acquiring an additional 295,674 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,854 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 38.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.89. The company had a trading volume of 22,297,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,581,121. The company has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

