Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.10. Intercontinental Exchange reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $9,554,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $397,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,902 shares of company stock worth $11,175,558 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 558,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 290.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 116,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,239,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.50 and its 200 day moving average is $91.64. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

