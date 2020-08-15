inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Director Gerald J. Maginnis Buys 10,250 Shares of Stock

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Director Gerald J. Maginnis acquired 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $51,147.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,750 shares in the company, valued at $118,512.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

INTT traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.13. 49,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,984. inTEST Co. has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTT. TheStreet lowered inTEST from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTT. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the second quarter worth about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 31,812 shares during the last quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC increased its position in inTEST by 1,453.2% during the 1st quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 394,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 368,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in inTEST by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 477,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 66,311 shares during the last quarter.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

