Intevac’s (IVAC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intevac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

IVAC stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. 46,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,367. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40. Intevac has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.95 million, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.23. Intevac had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intevac will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,547. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intevac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Intevac by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intevac by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 50,080 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Intevac in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Intevac by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 105,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

