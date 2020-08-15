Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) Short Interest Down 54.1% in April

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the March 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ BSML traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,344. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $25.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 20th.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.