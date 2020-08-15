Investment Partners LTD. Invests $202,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 17,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.48. 478,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,818,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $268.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.56. The company has a market capitalization of $649.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.57 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.72.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

