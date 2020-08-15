iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,137 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 184,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,804,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF alerts:

LRGF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.48. The company had a trading volume of 65,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,101. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $35.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.