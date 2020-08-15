iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Down 54.8% in April

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the March 31st total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FALN. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $801,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,037,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

FALN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.54. 61,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,556. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $27.99.

