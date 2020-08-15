iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 30,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 128,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,189,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $116.82. 836,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,361. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.28.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

